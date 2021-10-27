Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends and Picks

Bengals vs. Jets Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 31

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Bengals vs. Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bengals -490 | Jets +370

Spread: Bengals -10.5

Total: 43.5 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bengals +4000 | Jets +10000

Bengals vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

Jets +10.5

Bengals vs. Jets News and Analysis

Are the Bengals legit contenders in the AFC? Their odds still put them well behind the top teams in the conference, but they certainly put the league on notice with their demolition of the Ravens last week. They beat their division rivals by 24 points, and impressively, they did it in Baltimore.

They’ve relied on the dynamic duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, who are lighting up the NFL the same way they did at LSU. Burrow has earned the eighth-highest Pro Football Focus grade at quarterback, and Chase ranks fifth among wide receivers.

Still, the Bengals may be a smidge overvalued at the moment. They rank ninth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. That’s a quality number, but it suggests that this is not one of the best teams in football.

This spread suggests that the Bengals are 14 points better than the Jets on a neutral field. Are the Jets bad? Absolutely. Are the Jets that bad? Maybe not.

One thing to keep in mind is that Joe Flacco should start at quarterback. The Jets traded for him earlier in the week, and he gives them a veteran presence at the position. The Jets still don’t have a ton of offensive talent for Flacco to work with but expect him to make the most of it.

The Jets also fit a nice trend coming off a massive loss. Teams have posted a record of 67-37-5 against the spread following a defeat of at least 35 points. That’s good for a +23.7% return on investment. Betting on the Jets may not be fun, but it seems the correct decision in this matchup.

