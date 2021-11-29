Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Mobley and Cavs a Solid Value in Texas

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks News and Notes

The Cavaliers (10th in Eastern Conference) welcomed back Evan Mobley to the lineup on Saturday and snapped their five-game losing streak in the process – a 105-92 win over the Orlando Magic. Mobley, who missed the past four games with a sprained right elbow, has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 14.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.8 BPG. This Cavs team is clearly a different squad with the 20-year-old in the lineup, posting a surprising 9-6 record before Mobley’s injury. While the season-ending injury to Collin Sexton is a blow, the rookie’s presence, alongside the inspiring play of veteran guard Ricky Rubio, should allow J.B. Bickerstaff’s group to remain competitive as the season goes on.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, have just one win in their past five games, albeit they were without star point guard Luka Doncic for three of those. Despite their recent struggles, Dallas is still two games above .500 and sits fourth in the Western Conference.

While both teams rank in the league’s bottom half in offense, Cleveland appears to have the edge on the defensive end. The Cavs are fourth in points allowed at just 102.9 PPG and ninth in defensive efficiency. Dallas sits 15th and 19th in those respective categories. Jason Kidd’s group has also been prone to serving up production to opposing big men. The Mavericks are allowing centers to score an average of 26 points per contest, while power forwards are averaging close to 20. This bodes well for a Cavs team that likes to play big with Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland also has the edge in their performance against the spread, compiling an impressive 12-5-3 mark (6-2-1 on the road), while Dallas is an underwhelming 8-10 (3-5 at home). Roll with the Cavs tonight as a five-star play.