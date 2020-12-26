Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS VS. DETROIT PISTONS GAME INFORMATION

Date: 12/26/20

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS VS. DETROIT PISTONS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Cavaliers +108 | Pistons -126

Spread: Pistons -2.0

Total: 216.5

NBA Championship Odds: Pistons +24000 | Cavaliers +25000

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS VS. DETROIT PISTONS NEWS AND NOTES

The Cavaliers are dealing with a host of injuries early in the season. Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Porter Jr., and Dylan Windler have already been ruled out, but none of those players figure to have a huge role this season.

Kevin Love and Dante Exum are listed as questionable, and those injuries matter a bit. Exum has never lived up to the hype after being drafted fifth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, but Love has the reputation of being a superstar in this league. He’s dealing with a calf injury, and he’ll likely be limited even if he’s able to suit up.

Luckily, the Cavs have a very capable replacement in Larry Nance Jr. The Cavs were actually better last season with Nance on the court than Love, so it might not be the worst thing if Love is unable to suit up. He’s clearly not the same player that he was in his prime, and Nance recorded 13 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and two blocks on opening night.

The Pistons are much healthier at the moment. The only name on their injury report is Deividas Sirvydis, and he’s expected to spend most of the season in the G League.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS VS. DETROIT PISTONS AND PICK

I was impressed with how the Cavs played on opening night. They recorded a 121-114 win over the Hornets, and the final scoreline could’ve been much worse if not for an unreal shooting night from Terry Rozier. Obviously, the Hornets aren’t elite competition, but the Cavs managed to win outright as underdogs without Love.

The biggest development for the Cavs was the play of their young backcourt. Collin Sexton and Darius Garland were their two lottery picks over the past two seasons, so they are big parts of the Cavs’ future. They both played great on opening night, combining for 49 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. If they can play at that level all season, they’re going to be better than expected.

If Love is in, adding him to those two players should give the Cavaliers a few options on the offensive end. Hopefully, his minutes don’t come at Nance’s expense, who has become a valuable rotation player at the NBA level.

On the other hand, the Pistons have very little to be excited about. Rookie first-round pick Killian Hayes played just 21 minutes, with the team choosing instead to lean on veterans like Blake Griffin, Jerami Grant, and Josh Jackson. All three players logged at least 29 minutes in their first game of the season, but the Timberwolves badly outplayed all three. The Pistons were outscored by at least 13 points with all three players on the court, so they could be in for a long year.

The betting numbers in this contest definitely point towards the Cavs being the correct side. This line originally opened at Pistons -3, but it has dropped to Pistons -2 despite the fact that Detroit has received 62% of the bets. Any time a line moves in the opposite direction of the money – aka reverse line movement – it is a strong indicator of sharp activity on the other side.

The Pick: Cavaliers +2