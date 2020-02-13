Clippers vs Celtics NBA Betting Preview and Predictions

We've got some must-watch hoops action Thursday night as the Los Angeles Clippers continue their road trip, this time matching up with the Celtics in Boston. Boston has lost their last four vs the Clippers.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.

Vegas Odds

Money Line

Los Angeles Clippers: +108

Boston Celtics: -126

Spread

Los Angeles Clippers +2: -110

Boston Celtics -2: -110

Total

Over 227.5: -110

Under 227.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

Current Clipper Status: The Clippers come into this one on the heels of back-to-back losses, most recently against the 76ers. This is their last game before all-star break. The Clippers are currently No. 6 in the league in scoring offense, and No. 13 in scoring defense.

Defense: Boston heads home after a road loss to the Houston Rockets. Prior to that, though, they had won seven in a row, playing their best ball of the season so far. They are No. 12 in the league in scoring offense, and No. 2 in the league in scoring defense.

Against the Spread: Boston is 5-1 ATS in their last six overall games at home vs teams with a record above .500.

Projected Leaders

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is projected to finish with 25 points on 48% shooting, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

For the Celtics, Kemba Walker is projected to finish with 24 points on 45% shooting, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Analyst's Pick

Celtics to win.

Two-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick. Average margin of victory per sim is Boston by ~2 points. Will be a close one, but we're leaning on the home team to pull it out.

Make sure to check all other MLB, NFL, NCAA, NHL, NBA and soccer game predictions from AccuScore.