Clippers vs. Suns Game 5 Preview

Clippers vs. Suns Betting Preview

After an 84-80 win in Game 4, the Phoenix Suns are one victory away from reaching the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, there aren’t too many words to describe that contest as neither team shot better than 36% from the floor. Los Angeles was also extremely wasteful at the free-throw line and missed 11 of its 32 attempts (65.6%) on the night.

Overall, the Clippers came up short in the game despite limiting Phoenix’s Devin Booker to 25 points on 8-22 shooting and 0-5 from behind the three-point line. Some of that credit has to go to Patrick Beverley, who really is only in the lineup to be a pest to Booker. In fact, Beverley has yet to hit double-digits in points during the series and only made one field goal in Game 4.

As a team, Los Angeles has failed to crack the century mark in their last two games, and this is where the team really feels the burden of playing without Kawhi Leonard.

Now, with the Suns returning home with a chance to end the series, the Clippers are as high as a 5.5-point underdog with a total that’s been bet down from 215 to 213. However, if Los Angeles is going to climb back into this series, it can’t leave anything to chance on Monday night.

Where is the Betting Value?

Some sharp bettors already see some value in grabbing the 5.5 points.

The Clippers seem to have gone all-in on defense, so even though the total is down to 213, there might be a clear trend that has developed with each of the last two games failing to eclipse 200 points.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.