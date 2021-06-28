Clippers vs. Suns Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Clippers vs. Suns NBA Game 5 Info

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 5

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21)

Date: Monday, June 28

Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena

Clippers vs. Suns Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Clippers +180 | Suns -215

Spread: Clippers +5.5 (-115) | Suns -5.5 (-105)

Total: 214.5 (-110)

Odds to win the NBA Championship: Clippers +3200 | Suns +100

Clippers vs. Suns Predictions and Picks

Under 214.5

Suns -5.5 (-105)

Clippers vs. Suns News, Analysis, and Picks

The Suns can punch their ticket to the NBA finals for the first time since Charles Barkley led Phoenix against Michael Jordan in 1993.

Deandre Ayton has been hitting the glass like the Round Mound of Rebound was in the 90s. The Suns’ big man is coming off a series-high 22 boards in Phoenix’s 84-80 Game 4 victory.

Granted, LA was without the closest thing they have to MJ as Kawhi Leonard missed his sixth straight game. The Clippers will not have their best player and defensive dynamo back in the lineup when they try to extend their playoff lives tonight.

With Leonard again out of the way, Ayton continued his dominance against LA. Not only did he lead the way on the glass, but added 19 points and a game-high four blocks. Ayton is averaging 20.3 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in the series. The 2018 first overall pick was also a big part of holding the Clippers to just 32.5 percent shooting on the night.

Phoenix didn’t shoot much better in what has become a much grittier defensive series. The Suns hit just 36 percent of their shots, with Devin Booker scoring a game-high 25 but hitting just over a third of his attempts.

In his second game back after missing 11 days in COVID-protocols, Chris Paul again struggled with his accuracy as well. Paul scored 18 but took 22 shots to get there.

The other Paul in the series struggled even worse. George did lead LA with 23 points put shot just 25 percent before fouling out late. PG did grab a team-high 16 boards, but with Kawhi out, LA needs much more from him on the offensive end to compete with the much deeper Suns.

Reggie Jackson did his best to provide a number two option putting up 20 points. Once a lineup afterthought, Jackson has played a ton of minutes and scored at least 19 in six straight in these playoffs.

The Clippers are in tough as they try to become just the fourth team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

In this series, they have split covers with LA meeting the spread in Games 2 and 3 and Phoenix covering Games 1 and 4. The under has been the play in three straight and by large margins. They have gone below the total by 53.5, 23.0, 15.5 in the past three.