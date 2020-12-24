December 25 NBA Player Props, Odds and Analysis

The NBA’s five-game Christmas Day slate features non-stop action from the league’s top talent. From a noon tip-off to a 10:30 p.m. eastern nightcap, fans can expect a full day of exciting basketball.

Here are a few player props to consider. Be sure to check out the SportsGrid Player Prop Tool for more player props. Check back throughout the day, as odds and projections may change with news and starting rotations.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic

The Bet: Under 30.5 Points U (-120)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have a primetime matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. With Kristaps Porzingis out due to a knee injury, expect Doncic to dominate as the lead playmaker for the Mavericks. When Porzingis is not on the floor, Doncic’s usage rate skyrockets to 38.6%.

Last season, in 61 games played, Doncic averaged 6.6 rebounds per game, reaching 30 or more points in 25 games.

Doncic is projected for 27.6 points against the Lakers, a team that allowed only 107.6 points per game, the fourth least in the league. In a tough matchup, Doncic trends toward the under (-120).

The Mavericks are a 6.5-point underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with a 227.5 total.

New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson

The Bet: Over 22.5 Points O (-116)

In just 24 games played last season, Zion Williamson averaged 22.5 points per game, reaching the 23-point threshold 13 times.

The Pelicans are one of the fastest-paced teams in the league, averaging 103.7 possessions per game. While they face a slow-paced Miami team, the Pelicans should keep the foot on the gas pedal and force the Heat to play faster. Having a 30% usage rate last season, expect the offense to continue to use Williamson as a primary piece.

Williamson is currently projected for 24.5-points and should reach the over (-116), and the Pelicans are a 4.5-point underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with a 224.5 total.

Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bet: Over 4.5 Assists O (-150)

Giannis is the primary piece to the Bucks offense, leading the team with a 37.5 usage rate. The Bucks are also the fastest-team with an average of 105.1 possessions per game.

Last season, Giannis had 36 games with five or more assists of the 63 games he played.

Giannis is currently projected for six assists and is trending toward the over (-150). He will face a Warriors team that allowed the third-most assists per game to opponents at 26.1. The Warriors also play in the top 50% in terms of pace, averaging 100 possessions per game.

The Bucks are a 10-point home favorite against the Golden State on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a matchup with a 232.5 total, the highest of the slate.

New Orleans Pelicans, Steven Adams

The Bet: Under 9.5 Rebounds U (-110)

Pelicans center Steven Adams goes up against a Miami Heat team that was in the bottom-tier in defensive rebounds per game, allowing 30 rebounds per game. As one of the slowest-paced teams in the league, they averaged 112 points per game on 98.3 possessions per game.

In the 63 games Adams played last season, he reached the 10 rebound threshold 31 times. Although he does average 26 minutes per game, the concern lies in a team that does not necessarily shot the ball, limiting the potential for Adams.

Adams is currently projected for 8.6 rebounds and looks to hit the under (-110).

The Pelicans are a 4.5-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Heat in a game with a 224.5 total.