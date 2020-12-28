NBA action continues Monday with a five-game slate. News is trickling in and it will be important to watch for who is playing, especially with teams playing in the second of a back-to-back.

Here are a few player props to consider. Be sure to check out the SportsGrid Player Prop Tool for more player props. Check back throughout the day, as odds and projections may change with news and starting rotations.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes

The Bet: Over 11.5 Points O (+100)

Rookie Killian Hayes should walk into more minutes tonight, with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose sitting for the Pistons matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

In 40 minutes this season without Rose on the floor, Hayes has seen his usage rate increase to 22%, scoring 10 points.

So far this season, Hayes is averaging 20 minutes per game, scoring five points per game, 2 rebounds and two assists, mostly in a support role for Rose.

Hayes is projected for 14.3 points against the Hawks, a team that allowed 111.8 points per game and playing at one a lightning-fast pace in league, averaging 103 possessions per game. The Pistons, who played at one of the league’s slowest teams at 97.6 possessions per game, will look to play faster to match the Hawks speed, and with Hayes looking to have more opportunity on the floor, he is trending toward the over (+100).

The Pistons are a 10-point underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with a 224.5 total.

Houston Rockets, Christian Wood

The Bet: Over 1.5 Assists O (-105)

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins will miss the Houston Rockets matchup against the Denver Nuggets after receiving a seven-day quarantine for being a close contact for COVID-19. In the first game without Cousins or Wall, Christian Wood landed a starting role, playing 43 minutes, while scoring 31 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. He will continue to be a primary playmaker, alongside James Harden, in the Rockets rotation until Cousins and Wall are cleared to play.

Mostly playing from the bench for the Detroit Pistons last season, Wood started 12 games, averaging 34 minutes, 21 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Of the 12 games started, he had two or more assists in eight of those games.

Last season, the Rocket had 21.6 assists per game and played at one of the league’s fastest page at 103.7 possessions per game. They will face a Denver team who have allowed the seventh-most assists on average to opponents at 25.4 per game while playing at one of the slowest paces in the league at 97 possessions per game.

Wood is currently projected for 2.3 assists and should reach the over (-105) in a game where the Rockets are a 7-point road underdog against the Denver Nuggets, in a game currently at a 223 total on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant

The Bet: Under 24.5 Points U (-106)

Ja Morant is off to a hot start, scoring 44 and 28 points in just two games. However, he will face a Brooklyn Nets team that allowed 112 points per game this season.

While Morant looks to continue his role as a primary part of the Grizzlies rotation with a 25% usage rate, last season, he reached the 25-point threshold 11 times out of the 67 games he played.

Morant is currently projected for 20.9 points and should reach the under (-106) in a tough matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Grizzlies are a 6-point road underdog against the Brooklyn Nets on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a matchup with a 232 total.

Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray

The Bet: Under 21.5 Points U (-110)

Jamal Murray is off to a slow start this season, averaging 16 points, four rebounds and two assists, playing 35 minutes in the first two games for the Nuggets.

A lead in the Nuggets rotation, Murray had a 25% usage rate, playing in 59 games last season, averaging 32 minutes, 18 points, four rebounds and five assists per game, reaching the 22-point threshold 30 times.

Murray is currently projected for 19 points for tonight’s game. It might appear that his early-season struggles may continue and trend him toward the under (-108) against the Houston Rockets, who played at a top-three pace last season, averaging 103.7 possessions per game.

The Nuggets are a 6.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Houston Rockets in a game with a 223 total.