Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Denver’s Value Rests on Status of MVP

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers News and Notes

This is the second meeting between the teams this season after Denver blew out Portland 124-95 on November 14th – a game the Trail Blazers were without Damian Lillard, mind you. Since then, Lillard’s squad has reeled off three straight wins, including a 112-107 come-back victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls. The Nuggets have lost four straight, the last two coming without MVP Nikola Jokic, who has been out with a sprained wrist.

Of course, we’ll have to monitor Jokic’s status (currently listed as questionable) before making a bet on tonight’s contest. This season, the Joker has been everything for Denver, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. His presence is even more important for a team that’s struggled to score in the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. If Jokic is indeed ruled out, the current spread of Portland -7 could easily increase, as Denver will likely have a difficult time keeping pace with a Chauncey Billups’ group that ranks seventh in points per game at 109.9.

The Trail Blazers have been a tale of two teams thus far, going just 1-7 on the road, but 8-1 at home (6-3 against the spread at home). That being said, Portland is not exactly a defensive juggernaut, ranking 22nd overall in points allowed at 109.2. Should Jokic return to the lineup, he should be able to feast on a Blazers frontcourt allowing 23.44 points per game to centers. Assuming the big man plays, our model sees value in Denver’s +235 moneyline and +7 spread. If he’s out, consider rolling with Dame and the gang.