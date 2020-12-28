Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

DETROIT PISTONS VS. ATLANTA HAWKS GAME INFORMATION

Date: 12/28/20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

DETROIT PISTONS VS. ATLANTA HAWKS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Pistons +350 | Hawks -450

Spread: Hawks -9.5

Total: 224.5

NBA Championship Odds: Hawks +10000 | Pistons +24000

DETROIT PISTONS VS. ATLANTA HAWKS NEWS AND NOTES

Both of these teams are dealing with a host of absences at the moment.

On the Hawks’ side, Kris Dunn, Tony Snell, and Onyeka Okongwu all remain out with injuries. That said, none of those injuries are particularly important. All three players figure to be in the rotation this season, but none are part of the starting lineup.

Danilo Gallinari is the more significant injury to monitor. He missed the previous game due to a foot injury, and he’s currently listed as questionable. Gallinari is still an impactful player on a per-minute basis, and the Thunder increased their Net Rating by +8.0 points per 100 possessions with Gallo on the court last season. He’s only played 24 minutes this season with the Hawks, but they increased their Net Rating by +54.0 points over that time frame.

On a positive note, the Hawks are expected to get back Clint Capela. He’s currently listed as probable, but there’s no guarantee that he sees his usual workload in his first game of the year.

As bad as things sound for the Hawks from an injury perspective, things are undoubtedly worse for the Pistons. Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose will both get the night off for rest, and they figure to lead the Pistons is usage this season. Jahlil Okafor is also listed as questionable, so the Pistons could be particularly thin in the frontcourt.

DETROIT PISTONS VS. ATLANTA HAWKS PREVIEW AND PICK

All the injuries for the Pistons have caused this line to balloon. It originally opened as Hawks -7, but it is all the way up to Hawks -9.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook. That seems like an overcorrection.

Rose and Griffin being out of the lineup does matter a bit, but it’s not nearly as big of a deal as it would’ve been four years ago. Neither player is quite the same force as they were in their prime, and you could actually make an argument that the Pistons will be better off without them.

Griffin, in particular, looks like a shell of his former self. He entered the league as one of the best athletes in the history of the power forward position, but he doesn’t have the same ability to get to the rim anymore. He attempted 21 shots in his last game, and a whopping 16 of them came from 3-point range. Griffin is a career 33.4% 3-point shooter, so that doesn’t seem like the best way to build an efficient offense.

Overall, Griffin has been on the court for 79 minutes through the Pistons’ first two games, and they’ve been outscored by -31 points over that time frame. He owns the worst Net Rating differential on the team per Cleaning the Glass, so shifting his minutes to Jerami Grant and Josh Jackson should be positive.

The big bets – which tend to come from professional bettors – have also landed on the Pistons. They’ve received 89% of the spread dollars in this contest despite receiving just 25% of the spread bets.

The Pick: Pistons +9.5