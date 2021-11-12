DETROIT PISTONS VS. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS: SPREAD, LINE, ODDS, PREDICTIONS, AND ALGORITHM PICKS FROM THE SPORTSGRID BETTING MODEL

DETROIT PISTONS VS. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Pistons (2-8) vs. Cavaliers (7-5)

Date: Friday, November 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV Coverage: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit

DETROIT PISTONS VS. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Pistons +162 | Cavaliers -194

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Total: 200.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Pistons +25000 | Cavaliers +24000

DETROIT PISTONS VS. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS NEWS AND NOTES

The SportsGrid Betting Model has found itself a massive fan of this play more than any other game on Friday’s slate as the Detroit Pistons will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Cleveland is where the model is heavily leaning in this spot, with the expected margin set at ten while the spread currently sits at just -4.5.

Even in a game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, where the Cavs were eventually without Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Kevin Love, they were able to get the win and have shown that they may be greater than the sum of their parts. The loss of those three for this game is something to note, but such a high difference from the model isn’t something to ignore. There is also a large discrepancy in the game’s total and where the model believes it should be. The expected total from the model is a lofty 219.5, while it currently sits at 200.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. With such a massive gap, it’s clear why the five-star play seems to be the over in the matchup. Consider taking the Cavaliers and the over in this one.

DETROIT PISTONS VS. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Pistons 19.71% | Cavaliers 80.29%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Cavaliers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Cavaliers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.