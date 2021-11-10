DETROIT PISTONS VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS: SPREAD, LINE, ODDS, PREDICTIONS, AND ALGORITHM PICKS FROM THE SPORTSGRID BETTING MODEL

DETROIT PISTONS VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Pistons (1-8) vs. Rockets (1-9)

Date: Wednesday, November 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center

TV Coverage: ESPN

DETROIT PISTONS VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Pistons +124 | Rockets -146

Spread: Rockets -3

Total: 210.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Pistons +25000 | Rockets +25000

DETROIT PISTONS VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS NEWS AND NOTES

The Detroit Pistons will travel to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in a battle of two one-win teams desperate to get back in the win column. Despite losing eight straight, the Rockets are three-point favorites in the outing, and the SportsGrid Betting Model is a big fan of them in this spot. Houston holds a stronger record against the spread and actually sits above .500 at 5-4-1 on the season, while Detroit is a lowly 3-6. They feel like the team to back who is a bit more consistent when it comes to beating expectations in their outings. A 74.94 percent win probability shows the model is a big fan of the Rockets in this spot. As for the total, the model points towards the over at 210.5, which may be a strong play considering these porous defenses combine to allow nearly 220 points per game. Consider the Rockets and the over in Wednesday night’s matchup.

DETROIT PISTONS VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Pistons 25.06% | Rockets 74.94%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Rockets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Rockets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 stars

