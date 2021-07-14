Does Devin Booker Need To Go Over His Points Prop For The Suns To Win Wednesday?

Devin Booker NBA Prop Bets

In Phoenix’s Game 3 loss to Milwaukee, Devin Booker was only able to get ten points in that outing, his worst scoring performance we have seen throughout this postseason. For Game 4, his points prop is listed at 27.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The question becomes whether Booker needs to beat that number in order for the Suns to win Wednesday night’s game in Milwaukee.

Three of Phoenix’s five postseason losses have come in Booker’s five worst scoring outputs, showing a correlation between his struggles and the team’s struggles as a whole. With all of those games being below 20-point outings, he likely needs to get into the twenties in order to give Phoenix a good chance. With the news surrounding how frustrated he is after that performance, expect Booker to play a lot more aggressively. We will see if head coach Monty Williams is going to try to get him and DeAndre Ayton involved in pick-and-rolls early on to provide a spark while getting the proper switches. If Booker can create with some space on a switched defender, watch out for him to explode tonight and bounce back.