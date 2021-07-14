Does Devin Booker Need To Go Over His Points Prop For The Suns To Win Wednesday?
July 14Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
Devin Booker NBA Prop Bets
In Phoenix’s Game 3 loss to Milwaukee, Devin Booker was only able to get ten points in that outing, his worst scoring performance we have seen throughout this postseason. For Game 4, his points prop is listed at 27.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The question becomes whether Booker needs to beat that number in order for the Suns to win Wednesday night’s game in Milwaukee.
Three of Phoenix’s five postseason losses have come in Booker’s five worst scoring outputs, showing a correlation between his struggles and the team’s struggles as a whole. With all of those games being below 20-point outings, he likely needs to get into the twenties in order to give Phoenix a good chance. With the news surrounding how frustrated he is after that performance, expect Booker to play a lot more aggressively. We will see if head coach Monty Williams is going to try to get him and DeAndre Ayton involved in pick-and-rolls early on to provide a spark while getting the proper switches. If Booker can create with some space on a switched defender, watch out for him to explode tonight and bounce back.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.