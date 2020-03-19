DraftKings Sportsbook NBA Popularity Pool Picks for 3/19

In case you missed it, DraftKings Sportsbook is running a series of free-to-play pools to keep sports fans engaged while the majority of the sporting world is on pause due to COVID-19. One of these games is the DraftKings Sportsbook NBA Popularity Pool which allows users to make selections on a series of questions. Per DraftKings:

“For each question, choose the answer you think will be the most common among everyone entering the pool. The selection with the highest percentage of users will be declared the winning selection! Answers must be submitted by 3/19 at 7pm EST for a shot at this guaranteed prize pool.”

The current prize is a $25,000 Winner Take All pool in which 13,000+ people have entered. With 11 questions to answer, you are targeting getting the most popular pick for each one. Note, your goal is not to select the answer you believe to be RIGHT but rather select the answer you think is most popular.

Who would win in a 1-on-1 in their prime?

Michael Jordan is the choice. Business Insider already ran a similar poll and Jordan was by far the favorite.

Who was the better 3-point shooter in their prime?

With three of the highest scoring shooters listed, I am leaning with the younger betting demographic and going with Steph Curry as my answer.

Who is the better player in their prime?

The correct answer here is probably McGrady, but I think fans will choose Vince Carter. In addition to his famous slam dunk contest heroics, Carter spent several seasons for the New Jersey Nets and the majority of DraftKings Sportsbook userbase will be doing this contest from NJ.

Who was the best dunker in their prime?

A bit torn between Dr J and Vince Carter for this, as you have the legendary name brand of Dr J with the recent heroics of Vince Carter. Youth wins out and Carter for me.

Who would you rather give the ball to in crunch time?

MJ again.

Who is the best scorer of all the time?

Kobe Bryant.

Which team was the best?

This is a tough pick, but I think fans will either go with the 1995-96 Bulls because of Michael Jordan, or the recency bias of the 2017-18 Warriors. I lean Bulls, correlating this decision with MJ picks from above.

Who is the best player to never win a NBA Championship?

Patrick Ewing given NY proximity of many bettors.

Who is the best historical duo?

MJ and Scottie Pippen.

Who is the best current duo?

Russell Westbrook and James Harden

Who would you rather build your team around?

Zion Williamson

