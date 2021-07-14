Expect the Defensive Intensity to Ramp Up in Wednesday’s NBA Finals
July 14Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
Will Defense Show up Wednesday Night?
The total for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is ticking up to 221 after some sportsbooks opened at either 219.5 or 220. All three games have closed anywhere from 219.5 to 221, and the total is 2-0-1 to the over. Both teams have gotten to know one other fairly well after three games in the series thus far, and Game 3 might be a foreshadowing of what’s to come.
Game 4 could end up being a defensive battle, especially with so much at stake at the moment. Part of why the total even came close to going over in Game 3 was largely due to Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton getting into foul trouble and playing only 24 minutes in the contest.
Both coaches have already adopted the Pat Riley strategy of voicing their displeasure to the media on how the referees are officiating the game. That likely will have some influence in Game 4, so don’t bank on seeing Ayton in foul trouble again this time around, as the referees are much more likely to swallow their whistles coming down the stretch in this series.
With the public piling in on the over, you’d be better served to be patient, wait, and allow them to continue inflating the price before swooping in and grabbing the under at the best number available.
Want more NBA action? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can get all the fixings with daily fantasy contests, prizes, player props, and even same-game parlays.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.