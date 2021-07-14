Expect the Defensive Intensity to Ramp Up in Wednesday’s NBA Finals

Will Defense Show up Wednesday Night?

The total for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is ticking up to 221 after some sportsbooks opened at either 219.5 or 220. All three games have closed anywhere from 219.5 to 221, and the total is 2-0-1 to the over. Both teams have gotten to know one other fairly well after three games in the series thus far, and Game 3 might be a foreshadowing of what’s to come.

Game 4 could end up being a defensive battle, especially with so much at stake at the moment. Part of why the total even came close to going over in Game 3 was largely due to Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton getting into foul trouble and playing only 24 minutes in the contest.

Both coaches have already adopted the Pat Riley strategy of voicing their displeasure to the media on how the referees are officiating the game. That likely will have some influence in Game 4, so don’t bank on seeing Ayton in foul trouble again this time around, as the referees are much more likely to swallow their whistles coming down the stretch in this series.

With the public piling in on the over, you’d be better served to be patient, wait, and allow them to continue inflating the price before swooping in and grabbing the under at the best number available.

