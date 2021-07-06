FanDuel Odds Boost: Suns To Lead At The End Of Every Quarter In Game 1 At +190
FanDuel Odds Boost
As enticing as the FanDuel Sportsbook +190 odds boost for the Suns to lead at the end of every quarter, you can probably do a bit better finding value elsewhere. All it takes for this prop to blow up in your face is one slow start by the Suns or even a second-quarter surge by the Bucks.
If you focus on the first half money line, the Suns were 12-4 for 7.21 units this postseason, but the Bucks have had their own share of success with an 11-5-1 record. In fact, Milwaukee is 8-2-1 on the first half money line in their last 11 games.
We’ve also seen plenty of examples of teams remaining competitive for spurts even after losing a starter, and that’s something the Bucks already dealt with in the previous series with the Hawks. Milwaukee won back-to-back games against Atlanta to wrap the series up in six games with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined.
To put it simply, there are no freebies in this racket, and if it looks too easy, it’s probably a spot in which you want to pass on.
