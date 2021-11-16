GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. BROOKLYN NETS: SPREAD, LINE, ODDS, PREDICTIONS, AND ALGORITHM PICKS FROM THE SPORTSGRID BETTING MODEL

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. BROOKLYN NETS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Warriors (11-2) vs. Nets (10-4)

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center

TV Coverage: TNT

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. BROOKLYN NETS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Warriors +130 | Nets -154

Spread: Warriors +3

Total: 221.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Warriors +750 | Nets +260

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. BROOKLYN NETS NEWS AND NOTES

The SportsGrid Betting Model doesn’t like a ton on Tuesday’s quiet three-game slate, but it does see value in backing the Golden State Warriors as they make their way cross-country to take on the Brooklyn Nets. With the expected margin set at +0.1 for the Warriors, the model sees the game as nearly a pick-em, yet the line currently favors the Nets by three. There may be some human element to account for in the long travel for the west coast team. You can also bet Steph Curry and Draymond Green would love a win over their former teammate Kevin Durant on his home court. The Warriors will be traveling from Charlotte after losing to the Hornets on Monday night as they are in the midst of a four-game east coast road trip. Consider backing Golden State as the model believes they have value getting the points, but the travel discrepancy may be why this number is favoring Brooklyn.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. BROOKLYN NETS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Warriors 50.41% | Nets 49.59%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Warriors – 4 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Warriors – 3.5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 2 stars

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.