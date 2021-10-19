Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Warriors (0-0) vs. Lakers (0-0)

Date: Tuesday, October 19

Time: 10 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center

TV Coverage: TNT

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Warriors +134 | Lakers -158

Spread: Lakers -3.0

Total: 226.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Warriors +1200 | Lakers +400

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS NEWS AND NOTES

This game features two of the top contenders in the Western Conference, but both teams have some question marks to start the year.

The Warriors are still operating at less than full strength. Klay Thompson isn’t expected to return to the lineup until around Christmas while recovering from an Achilles injury, while James Wiseman will be re-evaluated on November 1.

The Lakers don’t have the same injury concerns, but they’re going to have to develop some chemistry. They made a big splash by acquiring Russell Westbrook during the offseason, and it’s going to take some time for him to learn to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That should come with time, but there may be some speed bumps out of the gate.

Still, the Lakers are clearly the superior squad. The Warriors ranked just 15th in Net Rating last year, while the Lakers were eighth. That gives the Lakers an edge in that department, and it still probably undersells how good they were at full strength. They posted a Net Rating of +11.1 points per 100 possessions with LeBron and Davis on the floor last season.

The Lakers reserve unit should also be better this year. They brought in guys like Kent Bazemore, Kendrick Nunn, and Trevor Ariza, who should all be able to fill a role.

Ultimately, our Model gives the Lakers a significant edge in this contest. They give them a greater than 75% chance of winning the game outright, and the current moneyline odds give the Lakers implied odds of just 61.24%. That’s a nice bit of value.

The Model also predicts an average margin of victory of around eight points, so they should also be able to cover the spread. Overall, the spread and moneyline wagers both result in a five-star grade on Tuesday’s slate, making them the best bets on the board.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS PREDICTIONS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Warriors 24.54% | Lakers 75.46%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Lakers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Lakers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 3.25 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.