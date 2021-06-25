Hawks vs. Bucks Game 2 Betting Edge

The Atlanta Hawks stunned the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals as -8 point road dogs and will look for more of the same in the rematch.

Game 1 Recap

Atlanta has won three straight series openers in these playoffs thanks to a 116-113 victory in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Trae Young was once again sensational for Atlanta pouring in a game-high 49 points on 50 percent shooting to go along with 11 assists and seven rebounds. John Collins was also a monster for the Hawks, double-doubling with 23 points and 15 rebounds in the upset. Collins and Clint Capela were big factors in the paint combining for 34 boards on the night. Atlanta also shot just under 50 percent from the floor as a team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 34 points on 56 percent shooting while adding 12 rebounds and nine assists. The Greek Freak’s near triple-double wasn’t enough to hold off the Hawks comeback and their sixth road win in this postseason. Milwaukee shot just over 46 percent from the field, and Giannis will clearly need some teammates to step up on the offensive end.

Game 2 Odds and Picks

Even after the surprising Game 1 victory for Atlanta, they are still not getting the love from the books. The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Hawks again at +8 point road dogs, the same spread as Wednesday’s contest. It feels like a must-win for Milwaukee as they don’t want to head to Atlanta for Game 3 down 0-2, and the books seem to agree as the Bucks are big moneyline faves at -360. There’s not enough value at taking Milwaukee to win but the Hawks to cover is a strong play. They have shown they can hang on the road with anyone and have covered in four of their past five games.

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the total set at 225, with the over holding more value at -108 and the under paying -112.