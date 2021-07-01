Hawks vs. Bucks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Hawks vs. Bucks NBA Game 5 Info

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

Atlanta Hawks (41-31) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26)

Date: Thursday, July 1

Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Hawks vs. Bucks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Hawks +118 | Bucks -138

Spread: Hawks +2.5 (-108) | Bucks -2.5 (-112)

Total: 215.5 Over (-108) Under (-112)

Odds to win the NBA Championship: Hawks +550 | Bucks +310

Hawks vs. Bucks Predictions and Picks

Under 215.5 (-112)

Bucks -2.5 (-112)

Hawks vs. Bucks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Eastern Conference Finals may come down to which team can limp better to the finish line. Game 5 should provide some answers on who that may be.

Just two days after the Atlanta Hawks showed they could overcome on homecourt without their superstar in the lineup, the Milwaukee Bucks will likely get the chance to follow suit.

Trae Young was ruled out on Tuesday just a few hours before tip-off with a bone bruise in his right foot. He’s questionable for Game 5.

While it appeared Milwaukee could take advantage with Young out, their own top player went down with a hyperextended left knee with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. The good news is Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered no structural damage, but it’s doubtful we’ll see him suit up tonight.

The Hawks had already set the tone well before Giannis went down. Lou Williams stepped into the starting lineup for Young and immediately made an impact. Williams had a game-high 21 points and team-high eight assists to help the Hawks jump out to a 13-point halftime lead.

Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in with 20, including six three-pointers, while Kevin Huerter and Clint Capela each added 15 in the 110-88 victory.

Capela caught an elbow in the eye late in the blowout win and saw an ophthalmologist after the game. He was re-evaluated on Wednesday, and despite being listed as questionable, it looks like there’s a good chance he’ll play tonight.

Milwaukee found themselves getting off to a slow start for the second straight game on Tuesday.

Just a game after trying a career-playoff high of 38 points in Game 3, Khris Middleton struggled with his shot in the lopsided loss. Middleton shot just 35 percent from the field and missed all seven three-point attempts en route to an inefficient 16 points.

Jrue Holiday had a team-high 19 points but also went 6-of-17 from the floor. Take away Antetokounmpo’s 7-of-10 before getting hurt, and it’s clear just how bad Milwaukee’s 39 percent shooting as a team really was.

The under has been the play in three straight in the series and five of six head-to-heads. Atlanta has covered 13 of 17 meetings in Milwaukee and won Game 1 outright in Wisconsin. Overall the Hawks are 7-1 to the under, while the Bucks have gone low in four straight following a failed cover.