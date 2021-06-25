Hawks vs. Bucks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Hawks vs. Bucks NBA Game 2 Info

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 2

Atlanta Hawks (41-31) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26)

Date: Friday, June 25

Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Hawks vs. Bucks Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Hawks +280 | Bucks -360

Spread: Hawks +8 (-110) | Bucks -8 (-110)

Total: 225 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win the NBA Championship: Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest!

Hawks vs. Bucks Predictions and Picks

Over 225

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks News, Analysis, and Picks

One of the challenges with betting an NBA Playoff game, particularly this late in the season, is that you’re going to get some inflated lines. But because of the playoff format, underdog teams tend to lose a bit of their value because the better teams often have the personnel to make the necessary adjustments over a longer period of time. Unfortunately, that’s exactly the case we have in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

I think it’s natural to expect a response from the Bucks in this spot after losing Game 1. And if you’re the Hawks, you’ve already won the first game, so there’s always a tendency that some complacency will seep in. But, while you might think that can’t happen in the playoffs, these players are human beings, not robots. And the motivation is likely more with the Bucks going into Game 2. So, as a result, I prefer to look to the total in these later rounds, and after reviewing the box score in Game 1 and how the season series has gone between these two teams, I think we’ve got a good spot for a play on the over.

Atlanta shot 8-32 (25%) from the three-point line, and Milwaukee was even worse at 8-36 (22.2%), and yet both teams still scored over 110 points each in the ball game.

Perhaps we’re starting to see that stopping Trae Young will not be accomplished by simply using one approach. According to Kirk Goldsberry of ESPN, the diminutive point guard scored or assisted on 72 of the Hawks’ 116 points, including 14 of their last 16 points in the game.

Trae Young scored or assisted on 72 of the Hawks 116 points (62%), including 18 of their 28 4th quarter points AND on 14 of their final 16 points in the 4th. Pretty good conference finals debut pic.twitter.com/Eg6zpcdY7v — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) June 24, 2021

Young’s ability to get into the paint and tease defenders with his floater helps create easy shots for his teammates to attack the rim. Just take a look at this sweet dish to John Collins once he put Jrue Holiday on his back hip.

Here’s the scary thought that no one is really discussing: What if the Hawks have actually improved more during these playoffs than at any other time this season?

Note that they’ve combined to score at least 229 points in three of their four meetings this season. I’d expect that we continue to see both teams play at a high level, and if Khris Middleton decides to join the fun and not shoot 0-9 from the three-point line, I don’t see how this game doesn’t go over the current number of 225.