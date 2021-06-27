Hawks vs. Bucks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Bucks vs. Hawks NBA Game 3 Info

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31)

Date: Sunday, June 27

Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Arena

Bucks vs. Hawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline:Bucks -188 | Hawks +158

Spread: Bucks -4.5 (-112) |Hawks +4.5 (-108)

Total: 224 Over -112 | Under -108

Bucks vs. Hawks Predictions and Picks

Over 224

Bucks vs. Hawks News, Analysis, and Picks

I was disappointed the over didn’t hit in Game 2 as it was more than halfway there with 122 points in the first half. Unfortunately, both teams combined to score only 94 points in the second half, thus ruining a very promising ticket. The Bucks certainly did their part with 125 points on the board, but the Hawks couldn’t reach the century mark and finished with 91 points in the contest. While losing the over was certainly a bad beat, I still like my handicap was accurate, and that’s why I’m willing to come back with another play on the over in Game 3.

The question the Hawks have to ask themselves is whether they have a better chance of defeating the Bucks with a more uptempo style or by slowing the game down? After watching the first few games in this series, in addition to revisiting their head-to-head regular-season matchups, I’m still convinced the Hawks want to push the pace against the Bucks. I also think their role players will shoot better and be much more comfortable in the friendly surroundings of State Farm Arena.

Another reason I remain encouraged in the over is due to the volume of three-pointers that both teams are attempting. In Game 1, there were 68 three-point attempts which then jumped to 77 in Game 2. Atlanta ended up shooting just 9-36 (25%) from behind the arc in that second game, and we know they can shoot much better than that. We’ve also had at least one team shoot 49.5% or better from the floor in both games. Keep in mind that both teams put together a good shooting performance at the same time. I still think that can happen, and if we get anything out of Atlanta in Game 3, the chance of this over-cashing is even better.

My model projects this total at 227.89, which gives me close to a four-point edge on the over.