Hawks vs Cavaliers NBA Betting Preview

We're always interested when odds-makers and AccuScore sim data are on opposite sides of the money line. And again, that's exactly what we've got in Wednesday night's matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.



Vegas Odds

Money Line

Atlanta Hawks: -128

Cleveland Cavaliers: +110

Spread

Atlanta Hawks -2: -110

Cleveland Cavaliers +2: -110

Total

Over 234 -110

Under 234: -110

Key Points to Consider

New Look: The Cleveland Cavaliers -- fresh off a trade that brought in center Andre Drummond -- look to bounce back after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Cleveland is ranked No. 24 in terms of offense as they average under 106 points per game. In his debut with the Cavs, Drummond finished with 10 points in a 133-92 loss.

No Defense: Teams are average close to 119 points per game vs the Hawks. On the other side, Cleveland has the second-worst defense in the league. We're expecting this to be high-scoring and would lean on the OVER.

Average total score in sims is 239 points.

Capela's Impact: The Hawks have been looking for some help in the middle for some time now, having been engaged in talks for Andre Drummond for a while. Those discussions went nowhere, but they did add Clint Capela to the roster prior to the trade deadline. He hasn't made much of an impact yet, though, as Atlanta let the Orlando Magic -- not known for their offense -- to put up 135 on them.

Projected Leaders

For Atlanta, Trae Young is projected to finish with 27 points on 52% shooting, 8 assists and 3 rebounds.

For Cleveland, Collin Sexton is projected to finish with 20 points on 47% shooting, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

Cleveland to cover.

Whereas odds-makers have the visiting Hawks as the favorites, AccuScore sim data has much more side value on the home side. Cleveland actually wins more sims than does Atlanta, leading us to lean on the home team to keep things very close. Average score in sims is 121-118, in favor of Cleveland.

Make sure to check all other MLB, NFL, NCAA, NHL, NBA and soccer game predictions from AccuScore.