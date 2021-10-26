Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

HOUSTON ROCKETS VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Rockets (1-2) vs. Mavericks (1-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 26

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

HOUSTON ROCKETS VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Rockets +460 | Mavericks -620

Spread: Rockets +11.0

Total: 222.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Rockets +25000 | Mavericks +3000

HOUSTON ROCKETS VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS NEWS AND NOTES

The Mavericks decided to make a change at head coach this season, and so far, the move has not paid dividends. New head coach Jason Kidd wanted to install a more midrange-based offense, despite the Mavericks possessing one of the league’s best offenses. They were excellent in 2019-20, ranking first in the league with an average of 113.7 points per 100 possessions, and they were ninth in that department last year.

It’s only been two games, but the Mavs’ offense this year has been a disaster. They’ve averaged just 95.7 points per 100 possessions, which is the third-lowest mark to start the season.

Some of their more advanced metrics don’t suggest much reason for optimism moving forward. They have indeed focused more on long midrange shots this season – they rank sixth in long midrange frequency this season – which is the most inefficient shot in basketball. It’s not surprising that they rank just 26th in expected effective FG% (per Cleaning the Glass).

If they’re not going to improve offensively, this team will have to rely on their defense to win games. That could be problematic. They were below average in that department last year, and they were abysmal defensively two years ago.

The Rockets don’t figure to be very good this season, but they put together a 33-point win vs. the Thunder. They also lost by 10 points to the Celtics, so they’ve shown the potential to stay competitive against better teams.

Overall, it’s hard to back the Mavericks as massive favorites, given what we’ve seen from their offense this season. Our Model gives the Rockets a greater than 58% chance of winning this game outright. That’s probably a bit aggressive, but asking them to lose by single digits is very reasonable.

HOUSTON ROCKETS VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Rockets 58.11% | Mavericks 41.89%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Rockets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Rockets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 2 stars

