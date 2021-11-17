Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/17
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game Information
HOU (1-13) OKC (5-8)
Date: 11/17/2021
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Houston Rockets (125) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (-161)
Moneyline (Current): Houston Rockets (118) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (-138)
Spread (Open): Houston Rockets (3.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5)
Spread (Current): Houston Rockets (2.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (-2.5)
Game Total (Open): 213.5
Game Total (Current): 213
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Houston Rockets (+25000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Oklahoma City Thunder (+25000)
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Houston Rockets (26.01%) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (73.99%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars
