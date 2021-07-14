How Many Games Could The NBA Finals Go?

How Many Games will Suns vs. Bucks Go?

If you bet the Suns to defeat the Bucks in six games, then Game 4 will be key in determining whether your wager has any chance of cashing. Currently, you can grab Phoenix at +320 to win in six, but if Milwaukee protects home court on Wednesday night, you can almost guarantee that this series will go seven games.

The Suns will need to play much better to bounce back from their 20-point loss in Game 3. In fact, what you’d like to see is Phoenix eke out a win and have Milwaukee stave off elimination in Game 5. That scenario should create some interesting hedge opportunities for Game 6 in Milwaukee.

But before any of that can happen, Phoenix will need to figure out a plan to get Mikal Bridges going early and often. Bridges only attempted four field goals in Game 3, and he was the only starter who failed to score double-digit points for the game. In Game 2, he attempted 15 field goads and finished with 27 points, so he’s certainly capable of playing better.

Devin Booker is another player who can certainly play better. The former Kentucky product shot 3-for-14 from the field and 1-for-7 from the three-point line to finish with 10 points.

Lastly, Phoenix needs to try to keep Deandre Ayton on the floor. Ayton played well when he was on the court, as evidenced by his 8-for-11 shooting and 18 points on the night. The problem is he was constantly in foul trouble and was limited to 24 minutes in the game.

It’s important to note for Game 4 that the Suns were the best road team in the NBA all season, and they very rarely give you two performances back to back where they don’t play well. If they can do the three things above, there’s a good chance they’ll be taking a 3-1 lead back to Phoenix for Game 5.

