If Russell Westbrook Leaves The Wizards, Will Bradley Beal Follow?

Following reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in either Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook this offseason, it has raised some questions about what the future would hold for their current franchises should they leave.

Could Beal Become a Sixer?

If Westbrook is gone, what will happen with Bradley Beal, who is in his prime and has never made a conference final in his career? Bradley Beal potentially could find himself somewhere like Philadelphia – a contender in need of another star – and that could be a huge boost to that roster and would uptick their odds to win next year’s NBA championship.

Each year, all the NBA offseason needs is that first transaction to take place, and it can cause a domino effect throughout the entire league. Every time you hear Beal talk, he says that he wants to be in Washington and wants to be part of the turnaround. But if Westbrook leaves and they can’t land a big name, what progression is that towards any turnaround?

The Washington Wizards are stuck in limbo because they continue to get lower seedings that put them up against opponents that they can’t handle in the first round while missing out on lottery picks.

Philadelphia is looking for an upgrade from scoring and has shown they like to make moves in free agency rather than build in the draft, whether it be a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal.

Wizards Futures Odds

The Washington Wizards are +10000 to win the NBA Championship in 2022, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.