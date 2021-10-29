Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

INDIANA PACERS VS. BROOKLYN NETS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Pacers (1-4) vs. Nets (2-3)

Date: Friday, October 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

INDIANA PACERS VS. BROOKLYN NETS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL AND ODDS

Moneyline: Pacers +315 | Nets -400

Spread: Nets -8.5

Total: 223.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Pacers +10000 | Nets +250

INDIANA PACERS VS. BROOKLYN NETS NEWS AND NOTES

Both teams have been disappointments to start the year. The Pacers have won just one of their first five games this season, while the Nets have won two.

The Pacers were expected to be better following the addition of head coach Rick Carlisle in the offseason, but they’ve shown minimal improvement from last year’s disappointing squad. However, their losses have been competitive for the most part. They lost by one to the Hornets on opening night and followed that up with a one-point loss to the Wizards in overtime. Their loss vs. the Bucks is also excusable, so their 18-point defeat to the Raptors is their only alarming performance. With some better luck, this team could be 3-2.

The team will be without Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Nets – which is a big blow – but the return of Caris LeVert would help. He’s missed each of the first five games this season, and he’s questionable on Friday. Ultimately, he’s nearing a return to the court, and the Pacers will undoubtedly improve once he’s active.

Meanwhile, the Nets are dealing with issues of their own. Kyrie Irving may not play all season, and James Harden is struggling to adapt to the league’s new officiating. They’ve blown the whistle a lot less frequently on phony contact, which Harden specializes in. He’s averaging just .192 free throws per field goal attempt after averaging .439 with the Nets last year.

With Harden struggling and Irving sidelined, the Nets don’t have many players capable of picking up the slack. Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the league, but he’s just one player. The team isn’t going to push him in the regular season as hard as they did last year during the playoffs, so the Nets are arguably overrated at the moment.

Overall, our Betting Model gives the Pacers a greater than 50% chance of winning this game outright. I think that’s a bit aggressive, but they should be able to cover the 8.5-point spread.

INDIANA PACERS VS. BROOKLYN NETS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Pacers 50.99% | Nets 49.01%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Pacers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Pacers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 4 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries.