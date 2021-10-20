Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

INDIANA PACERS VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Pacers (0-0) vs. Hornets (0-0)

Date: Wednesday, October 20

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

INDIANA PACERS VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Pacers -112 | Hornets -104

Spread: Pacers -1.0

Total: 222.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Pacers +10000 | Hornets +13000

INDIANA PACERS VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS PREDICTIONS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Pacers 21.14% | Hornets 78.86%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Hornets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Hornets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: N/A

INDIANA PACERS VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS NEWS AND NOTES

Our Model sees plenty of betting value on Wednesday’s 11-game slate, but the Hornets might be its favorite target. They own a five-star rating on the moneyline and the spread, and it gives the Hornets nearly an 80% chance of winning this matchup outright as underdogs.

These teams are dealing with plenty of injury news, considering it’s the first game of the season. The Hornets initially listed Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges as probable, but Rozier has since been downgraded to questionable.

Still, things are definitely worse on the Pacers’ side. Malcolm Brogdon will suit up, but Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren both remain out with injuries. Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are also questionable, so they could be down four wing players in this contest.

The Pacers have the potential to be significantly better this season when at full strength, but they were one of the biggest disappointments in basketball last year. They finished just 10th in the Eastern Conference and were ultimately bounced from the play-in tournament by the Wizards. Making them road favorites against the Hornets feels a bit aggressive, especially given their injury situation.

The Hornets’ roster is arguably worse than the Pacers’ on paper, but they have a potential superstar in LaMelo Ball. Ball cruised to the Rookie of the Year award thanks to averages of 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds last year, and his role should only grow as a sophomore. He ultimately averaged just 28.8 minutes per game and started just 31 contests last year.

The Hornets also made some solid additions to their roster during the offseason. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a down year with the Warriors, but he averaged 18.7 points per game in his previous season with the Suns. He may return to his old form given the change in scenery.

They also brought in Mason Plumlee, who should give them some much-needed stability at center. Cody Zeller was fine when healthy, but he was very rarely healthy during his tenure with the Hornets.

Overall, this team could surprise some people this season, starting with the Pacers on Wednesday night.

