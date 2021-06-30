Is Cade Cunningham Ready For The Spotlight?

Who Will the Detroit Pistons Select?

We are only a couple of weeks away from the 2021 NBA Draft. The Detroit Pistons have the top pick for the first time since 1970. Cade Cunningham is the popular choice and will likely go number one overall to Detroit, barring any late trades down in the draft.

The previous window of excellence in Detroit was remarkable. They won championships and dominated during the late 1980s, and they’re finally building something here by getting their hands on this guy. He was the cream of the crop in college and had pro moves from the start. It was like you were already watching an NBA player play against college guys when watching him dominate in college basketball. Cunningham is an NBA body that looks ready to go. You can insert them into the lineup with immediacy and see results.

As it does with almost everyone, the thing that will take time is that he has to learn the NBA game, but it may not take him long to adapt at all because he plays at an NBA level already. The lifestyle is typically the hardest thing to adjust to going pro in the NBA, with sometimes four games in seven nights, back-to-backs, the travel, the late nights, the hotels, and buses to the airport. That’s just the general grind that the league is.

Cade Cunningham is going to have to adjust to that. Now he’s had it in college, just playing one or two games a week maximum having a big Saturday game down in Stillwater; he has to get used to a different lifestyle that’s faster. That will include the media in his face. You don’t get that at Oklahoma State the way you will in Detroit or at any NBA franchise. Now he’s going to have 30 to 50 guys in the locker room critiquing his every move on bad nights and bad shooting nights, as well as ridicule on social media. Once he finds himself adjusted, he could be a star in this league.

