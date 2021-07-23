Jalen Suggs Draft Position: Over/Under 4.5

The NBA Draft is just under a week away as we prepare to usher in another talented class of players into the league. Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was one of the stars of March Madness and absolutely wowed all of college basketball this past year with the heroic shot in the Final Four. With most mock drafts expect him going at four or higher, Suggs’ draft position total is at 4.5 with the under juiced to -270, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will The Raptors Take Suggs?
The Toronto Raptors hold the fourth pick and may be entering a mini rebuild as they are looking for a guy to come in and help to transition out of the Kyle Lowry era. They are looking to put some pieces next to Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, and Suggs feels like a natural fit because he’s so athletic. But there is a real possibility where he doesn’t go fourth if the Raptors decide to go elsewhere with their pick. He could then drop a bit into the fifth through eighth range because if Toronto passes, the fit becomes a bit shaky with teams under them on the board. Between trades and some other outstanding talent in this draft, it’s hard to lay such a massive number on a guy who isn’t a complete lock to go fourth.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.