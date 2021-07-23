Jalen Suggs Draft Position: Over/Under 4.5

The NBA Draft is just under a week away as we prepare to usher in another talented class of players into the league. Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was one of the stars of March Madness and absolutely wowed all of college basketball this past year with the heroic shot in the Final Four. With most mock drafts expect him going at four or higher, Suggs’ draft position total is at 4.5 with the under juiced to -270, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will The Raptors Take Suggs?

The Toronto Raptors hold the fourth pick and may be entering a mini rebuild as they are looking for a guy to come in and help to transition out of the Kyle Lowry era. They are looking to put some pieces next to Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, and Suggs feels like a natural fit because he’s so athletic. But there is a real possibility where he doesn’t go fourth if the Raptors decide to go elsewhere with their pick. He could then drop a bit into the fifth through eighth range because if Toronto passes, the fit becomes a bit shaky with teams under them on the board. Between trades and some other outstanding talent in this draft, it’s hard to lay such a massive number on a guy who isn’t a complete lock to go fourth.