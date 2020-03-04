Jazz vs Knicks NBA Betting Preview, Odds and Picks

Utah looks to build on their recent two-game win streak as they head to MSG Wednesday night for a matchup against the New York Knicks. New York is on the heels of back-to-back wins over Houston and Chicago.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.

Betting Odds

Money Line

Utah Jazz: -350

New York Knicks: +280

Spread

Utah Jazz -8: -110

New York Knicks +8: -110

Total

Over 219: -110

Under 219: -110

Key Points to Consider

Tired Legs: Despite winning their last two, we expect Utah to play with a sense of desperation. These last two wins come after four straight losses and the Jazz want to right the ship as we inch closer and closer to the postseason.

Recent Trends: New York has just 10 home wins this season, heading into this one with the No. 28 best offense in the league. They are, however, averaging close to 119 points per game over their last three. New York is averaging 105.4 points per night for the season.

Some Numbers: New York comes into this matchup with the third-worst defensive numbers in the league. They get set to go up against a Utah roster that had all five of its starters in double-figures their last time out.

ATS: Utah is 8-3 against the spread (ATS) in its last 11 road games vs teams with home records below .500.

Projected Leaders

For Utah, Donovan Mitchell is projected to lead Utah with 24 points on 49% shooting, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 1 steal.

For New York, Julius Randle is projected to finish with 15 points on 49% shooting, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

The OVER.

4-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 224.5 points.

