Jazz vs Thunder NBA Betting Preview

We've got a fun one out West on Wednesday as the Utah Jazz hit the road for a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC heads in this one on a three-game win streak while Utah looks to bounce back following a loss to Toronto on Monday.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.

Odds

Money Line

Utah Jazz: +110

Oklahoma City Thunder: -128

Spread

Utah Jazz +2: -110

Oklahoma City Thunder -2: -110

Total

Over 217.5: -110

Under 217.5 -110

Key Points to Consider

Striking Distance: This is an important matchup for playoff seeding/scheduling. We have the No. 4 and No. 5 teams, respectively, matching up tonight, with OKC coming in after a surprising road win vs Boston. They are still in striking distance for the No. 4 spot out West, ensuring home-court advantage in the first round.

Recent Trends: Prior to Monday's loss vs Toronto, Utah had won five in a row. They lost at home vs the Raptors despite being listed as 6-point favorites. They are No. 6 in the league in offensive efficiency, going up against an OKC team that is ranked No. 10 in the league in defense.

X-Factor: Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a hip injury and could be less than 100% Wednesday night. Whether he plays, and how effective he is, could be a huge factor in what is an evenly matched pairing here. Alexander finishes with 17 points on 51% shooting in simulations.

Betting on the Spread: Sim data suggests Utah is being overlooked in this one. Jazz win majority of simulations, suggesting some noticeable side value on taking the road side and a couple of points.

Projected Leaders

For Utah, Donovan Mitchell is projected to finish with 25 points on 46% shooting, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal.

For OKC, Danilo Gallinari is projected to finish with 18 points on 49% shooting, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

The OVER.

4-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 222.9 points.

