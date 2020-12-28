Jimmy Butler Doubtful for Tuesday’s Matchup vs. Milwaukee
December 28Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
The Heat could be without Jimmy Butler in Tuesday’s matchup with the Bucks, which is their first meeting since upsetting the Central Division champions in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Butler has been dealing with an ankle injury and even missed the second half of Friday’s game against the Pelicans.
Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson have pitched in with some additional scoring as both players are scoring above their average last year. Dragic (19 ppg) is scoring almost three points more per game than last season, while Robinson’s 18.5 ppg is up from his 13.5 ppg output last season.
Fantasy players should, however, take note of Duncan Robinson’s progression this season. The former Michigan player is shooting the ball more in his third season in the league.
Robinson is averaging 1.5 more shot attempts per game than he did last year, and the increase in attempted shots has not hurt his field goal percentage (54.5%), which has increased by 7.5%. The increase in Robinson’s field goal attempts has come from behind the arc, so he might be a player you would want to consider to play over his points total on Tuesday.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.