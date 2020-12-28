Jimmy Butler Doubtful for Tuesday’s Matchup vs. Milwaukee

The Heat could be without Jimmy Butler in Tuesday’s matchup with the Bucks, which is their first meeting since upsetting the Central Division champions in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Butler has been dealing with an ankle injury and even missed the second half of Friday’s game against the Pelicans.

Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson have pitched in with some additional scoring as both players are scoring above their average last year. Dragic (19 ppg) is scoring almost three points more per game than last season, while Robinson’s 18.5 ppg is up from his 13.5 ppg output last season.

Fantasy players should, however, take note of Duncan Robinson’s progression this season. The former Michigan player is shooting the ball more in his third season in the league.

Robinson is averaging 1.5 more shot attempts per game than he did last year, and the increase in attempted shots has not hurt his field goal percentage (54.5%), which has increased by 7.5%. The increase in Robinson’s field goal attempts has come from behind the arc, so he might be a player you would want to consider to play over his points total on Tuesday.