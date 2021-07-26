Jonas Valanciunas Traded to New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans officially kicked off the NBA offseason as they finalized a trade that sent Jonas Valanciunas and this year’s 17th and 51st picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, the 10th and 40th picks in this year’s draft, and a protected 2022 1st rounder via the Lakers.

Why Make This Trade?

It’s a lot of moving pieces, and the primary objective of this trade for New Orleans was to free up enough cap space to go after a point guard like Kyle Lowry in the case that Lonzo Ball leaves for a different destination. The Grizzlies and the Pelicans are undoubtedly two young teams that we see ascending in the Western Conference with some players that could be the future of the league. The two guys who you would hope that the front offices consulted when making these moves were Memphis’s Ja Morant and New Orleans’s Zion Williamson.

You need to ensure that they are on board with this move because if those two guys aren’t there for their second contract, you just reset the cycle all over again. It’s a move that may make more sense down the road if we see Ball leave and New Orleans splash in free agency, while the Grizzlies may have their eye on someone in the top ten for this year’s draft.

Grizzlies & Pelicans Futures Odds

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans both sit at +8500 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.