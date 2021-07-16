Kevin Love Opts Out Of Olympics

Kevin Love Won’t Play in the Olympics

After spending ten days in Las Vegas preparing for the Summer Olympics, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and will not travel to Tokyo, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Love is still returning to full form from a right calf injury that kept him out for a significant part of the NBA season. Between a later ending to the basketball season than usual and the backend of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a lot more roster shifting than a typical Olympic year with letting players heal their bodies after so many consecutive months of playing going back to the bubble.

There have been some concerns about injuries, and it’s now showing. You saw a lot of players getting injured and taking time off because a quick turnaround was hard on their bodies. It’s easy to blame Kevin Love, but hopefully, Keldon Johnson and Javale McGee can step up and fulfill his role because admitting that you aren’t 100 percent and giving up your spot is a tough thing to do when you want to compete.

Team USA is currently -370 on the moneyline to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.