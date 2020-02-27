Kings vs Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Picks and Preview

We've got a pair of teams riding a win streak as we look at Thursday night's matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Kings head into this one on a three-game win streak while the Thunder host their opponent following four straight wins.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.

Betting Odds

Money Line

Sacramento Kings: +235

Oklahoma City Thunder: -290

Spread

Sacramento Kings +6.5: -110

Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5: -110

Total

Over 223: -110

Under 223: -110

Key Points to Consider

Somewhat Impressive: The Kings -- despite an inconsistent season -- have two road wins over the LA Clippers this season. Impressive when you consider that the Clippers are one of the favorites to win the title. They are No. 17 in scoring defense and No. 20 in scoring offense.

Recent Trends: OKC opponents are averaging 108.1 points per game this season. Sacramento averages 108.4 points per.

Head-to-Head: OKC put up 120 points in a win on the road vs Sac earlier this season.

ATS: OKC is 19-8 against the spread (ATS) in their last 27 games overall following a straight-up win.

Projected Leaders

For Sacramento, Buddy Hield is projected to finish with 19 points on 48% shooting, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

For OKC, Danilo Gallinari is projected to lead the way with 21 points on 51% shooting, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

The OVER.

4-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 227.2 points.

