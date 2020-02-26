Magic vs Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Preview and Predictions

The Orlando Magic will look to build momentum from their come-from-behind, 115-113 victory, over the Brooklyn Nets the last time out as they head up to State Farm Arena for a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. Atlanta heads home after a blowout loss vs Philadelphia their last time out.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.

Betting Odds

Money Line

Orlando Magic: -124

Atlanta Hawks: +106

Spread

Orlando Magic -2: -110

Atlanta Hawks +2: -110

Total

Over 227: -110

Under 227: -110

Key Points to Consider

X-Factor: Aaron Gordon heads into Wednesday's game on the heels of back-to-back double-double performances. He has scored 25 points or more in three of his last four, showing his team and opponents that he's more than just an athletic dunker. Gordon finished with 26 points in the team's most recent outing vs Atlanta when Orlando put up a rare 135 points in the home win. Gordon is projected to finish with 16 points and 7 rebounds in this one.

Some Numbers: Atlanta has the second-worst scoring defense in the league while Orlando is No. 1 in that category - holding opponents to under 106 points per night on average.

Recent Trends: Atlanta has held Orlando to under 100 points in two of their three games this season. Orlando -- more than likely -- will not put up 135 points again, especially on the road. Lean on the home team here, they win a majority of simulations even as the home 'dog.

ATS: Atlanta is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five home games when listed as an underdog.

Projected Leaders

For Orlando, Nikola Vucevic is projected to finish with 22 points on 50% shooting, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal.

For Atlanta, Trae Young is projected to finish with 31 points on 51% shooting, 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

The OVER.

4-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 232.3 points.

