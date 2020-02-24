Magic vs Nets NBA Betting Odds Preview and Predictions

The Orlando Magic are on the road to start the week as they head up to Brooklyn to match up against the Nets. Orlando looks to bounce back from a home loss vs the Dallas Mavericks while the Nets look to get a win at home before starting a four-game road trip.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.



Vegas Odds

Money Line

Orlando Magic: +130

Brooklyn Nets: -150

Spread

Orlando Magic +3: -110

Brooklyn Nets -3: -110

Total

Over 212.5-110

Under 212.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

Head-to-Head: Brooklyn sits one spot ahead of Orlando in the standings, each filling in the final two slots of the Eastern Conference race. This is Orlando's first game at the Barclays Center this season, entering the matchup 9-18 on the road so far this season.

Some Numbers: Orlando heads into this one with the league's No. 1 scoring defense. All great until you realize they also average the second-lowest points per night. Brooklyn shoots 44.4 percent from the field on the season. We're interested to see if they can get it going against a top-notch defensive team playing on rest. Brooklyn comes in ranked No. 23 in scoring offense.

Lean on Home Side: Brooklyn is 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games at home. Average margin of victory for Brooklyn in sims is +4.7 points. Sim data points to the home side winning, and covering.

Well Rested: Brooklyn is undefeated ATS in their last seven games when playing on at least one day of rest.

Projected Leaders

For Orlando, Nikola Vucevic is projected to lead the way with 20 points on 48% shooting, 11 rebounds and 1 block.

For Brooklyn, Spencer Dinwiddie is projected to finish with 18 points on 47% shooting, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

The OVER.

3-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 218.5 points.

