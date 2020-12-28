Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA Game Information

Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-1)

Date: Monday, December 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center

TV Coverage: NBATV, YES, FSS

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Grizzlies +216 Nets -262

Spread: Grizzlies +6.5 (-110) Nets (-6.5 (-110)

Total: 232.5 (-111)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Grizzlies +12000 Nets +440

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets News and Notes

For the first time this season, the Brooklyn Nets come into a game following a loss. The Charlotte Hornets stunned the 11 point favorites 106-104 to hand the Nets their first loss of the season on Sunday.

Regardless of the setback, Brooklyn’s dynamic duo was dominant again, combining for 54 points, more than half of the Nets total. Despite putting up 29, Kevin Durant missed a game-tying jumper with seven seconds remaining to seal the loss. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and added six assists.

Despite the loss, the pair put themselves in the Nets team record book. Durant and Irving became the first duo in franchise history to score at least 20 points in each of the team’s first three games.

Both players put in exactly 36:21 of playing time in the Hornets loss, so it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see at least one of Durant or Irving miss this one, playing on the second half of a back-to-back.

Another player that will almost certainly miss Monday’s matchup with Memphis is Spencer Dinwiddie. The team’s starting shooting guard left Sunday’s loss to Charlotte in the third quarter with a right knee strain and did not return. If he can’t go, Caris LeVert, averaging over 13 points per game, could start, which would give the sixth man a bit of a bump in value. If the Nets don’t want to mess with their bench rotation too much, Landry Shamet could get the call, which would be a massive boost for the guard playing just 17 minutes per game so far. Vets Bruce Brown and Tyler Johnson could also get increases from the backcourt.

While Brooklyn has their dynamic duo, Memphis has a man playing like two superstars, literally. Second-year man Ja Morant is averaging 36 points per game, more than double any other Grizzlies player. In fact, Morant is scoring more than the team’s second and third highest scorers combined.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, Morant filling up the stat sheet hasn’t equated to Memphis checking off boxes in the standings. Nashville’s hoops team has lost their first two games and find themselves in the Southwest division basement. Memphis dropped both opening home games to the Hawks and Spurs to start 0-2. Maybe getting away from the friendly confines out to Brooklyn will do the Grizz good.

Memphis will have to shore up their defense once they get to New York. The Grizzlies are allowing the third-most points in the league, giving up 126.5 per game. Brooklyn, on the other hand, has the leagues-best defense allowing just 100 points per game. The Nets also carry the NBA’s second-best mark holding teams to 39.9 percent shooting from the field.

Both squads are in the top-ten in scoring, with the Grizzlies averaging 115 and the Nets 117 points per game.

The betting stats show us the Nets have covered two of their three games this season while hitting the under in every game. Favored in both losses, Memphis has yet to cover a spread this season. The Grizzlies hold the head-to-head advantage lately, covering four of their past five meetings with Brooklyn while the over hit four times in that span.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Grizzlies 15.18% Nets 84.82%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Nets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Nets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 5 stars

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.