Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES VS. UTAH JAZZ NBA GAME INFORMATION

Grizzlies (8-8) vs. Jazz (11-5)

Date: Monday, November 22

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Vivint Arena

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES VS. UTAH JAZZ MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Grizzlies +430 | Jazz -590

Spread: Jazz -10.5

Total: 222.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Grizzlies +8000 | Jazz +1000

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES VS. UTAH JAZZ NEWS AND NOTES

The Jazz are in the midst of another excellent season. They’ve won 11 of their first 16 games, but that undersells how good this team has been. They’ve posted the second-best Net Rating in the league, outscoring their opponents by an average of +9.8 points per 100 possessions. That trails only the Warriors, who have been an absolute wrecking ball to start the year.

Overall, the Jazz rank first in the league in offensive efficiency and eighth in defensive efficiency. That’s an excellent combination.

Utah has a complete roster. Donovan Mitchell leads the team with an average of 24.4 points per game, and the rest of the squad complements him well. They have five other players averaging at least 11.5 points per game, and Rudy Gobert anchors their defense. Gobert has been an absolute monster on the glass, averaging more than 15 rebounds per game this season.

The Jazz should be able to breeze past Memphis on Monday. The Grizzlies have managed a .500 record through their first 16 games, but their advanced metrics suggest they’ve been lucky. Memphis is just 25th in Net Rating, and they’ve been outscored by an average of -5.4 points per 100 possessions. That gives them an expected record of just 6-10.

The Grizzlies are also playing without two key players at the moment. De’Anthony Melton has already been ruled out, while Dillon Brooks is questionable. The Grizzlies were absolutely hammered without both players in their last game, losing by 43 points to Minnesota.

Ultimately, our betting model sees a ton of value with the Jazz in this matchup. They’re listed as 10.5-point favorites, but our betting model projects the average margin of victory to be 18.4 points. Betting big favorites isn’t a recommended strategy long-term, but eating the chalk with the Jazz on Monday looks like a wise decision.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES VS. UTAH JAZZ RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Grizzlies 5.8% | Jazz 94.2%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Jazz – 4.25 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Grizzlies – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 2.25 stars

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.