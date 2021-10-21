Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. MIAMI HEAT NBA GAME INFORMATION

Bucks (1-0) vs. Heat (0-0)

Date: Thursday, October 21

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: FTX Arena

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. MIAMI HEAT MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Bucks +110 | Heat -130

Spread: Heat -2.0

Total: 223.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Bucks +650 | Heat +2500

MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. MIAMI HEAT PREDICTIONS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Bucks 64.26% | Heat 35.74%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Bucks – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Bucks – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: N/A

MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. MIAMI HEAT NEWS AND NOTES

The big story in this contest is the Bucks’ current injury situation. The season is only a few days old, but the Bucks are dealing with a ton of absences on Thursday. Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis, Rodney Hood, and Semi Ojeleye all missed their opening game, and Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez will join them on the sidelines vs. the Heat.

Meanwhile, expectations are high for the Heat this year. They had a disappointing campaign in 2020-21, but they made it to the Eastern Conference finals in the previous season. They also made a splash by acquiring Kyle Lowry in the offseason, which gives the team a sizable upgrade at point guard. They’re still waiting for the return of Victor Oladipo, but they’re legit dark-horse contenders in the Eastern Conference this season.

That said, do they deserve to be favored over the Bucks? The game being played in Miami definitely helps – the Heat have historically been one of the best home teams in basketball – but the Bucks still feel like the right side.

Losing Holiday and Lopez hurts, but the Bucks still have arguably the best player in the league in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks managed a Net Rating of +3.5 with Giannis on the court and Holiday and Lopez off the court last year. That’s a step down for them, but it’s still a quality figure.

Giannis is arguably still getting better. He put together a huge game vs. the Nets on opening night, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists. He was also 7-9 from the free-throw line, which is a potentially huge development. Giannis was just a 68.5% free throw shooter last year, which was one of the only holes in his game. Any improvement in that department would make him unstoppable on offense.

The Bucks’ supporting cast is also improved from last year. Jordan Nwora is going to be a real factor in their rotation in his second season, while Grayson Allen also gave them excellent minutes on opening night. Both players will be asked to pick up the slack with Holiday and Lopez out of the lineup, and I think they can do it.

Overall, our Betting Model gives the Bucks a greater than 64% chance of winning this contest outright, so it loves them as two-point underdogs in this matchup.

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.