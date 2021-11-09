MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: SPREAD, LINE, ODDS, PREDICTIONS, AND ALGORITHM PICKS FROM THE SPORTSGRID BETTING MODEL

MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Bucks (4-6) vs. 76ers (8-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 9

Time: 7:35 PM ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

TV Coverage: TNT

MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Bucks -275 | 76ers +225

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Total: 216.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Bucks +700 | 76ers +1800

MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS NEWS AND NOTES

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, and on a quiet NBA slate, the SportsGrid Betting Model is a fan of a few plays in this matchup. Although the model is backing the 76ers on the moneyline to win the matchup, it also looks towards Milwaukee against the spread getting 6.5 points, the biggest spread the Bucks have been a part of as an underdog this season.

Beware of blindly following the model due to the absences for both teams in this matchup. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, as well as Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Matisse Thybulle, have all been ruled out of this matchup due to COVID-19 protocols. The absences mean a lot more lost production for the 76ers than the Bucks, which may make the spread rating something to keep an eye on. As for the total, the over certainly feels achievable with the absence of Thybulle and Embiid, key defenders for the Philadelphia rotation. The model liked it before this news, and it should only make the over look that much more attractive to jump on.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Bucks 40.22% | 76ers 59.78%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: 76ers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Bucks – 3.5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.