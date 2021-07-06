Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals Series Outlook July 6th

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will begin their best seven series for the NBA championship on Tuesday night. This will be the first NBA Finals for Phoenix since 1993, and Milwaukee has to go back to 1974 for its last appearance. The Bucks went through the Heat, Nets, and Hawks to get to this point while the Suns had to get past the Lakers, Nuggets, and Clippers.

This series will focus a lot on the legacy of Chris Paul in addition to the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both should play an integral part in this series, even with Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 1 with a hyperextended left knee.

However, the two-time All-Star is expected to return later in the series, but the exact timeframe remains in question. As a result, the Suns are clearly the healthier team entering the series, and that’s a big reason they’re as high as a -200 favorite while the Bucks are +175 underdogs.

For the Bucks to be that sizable of an underdog suggests that bookmakers have downgraded them quite a bit.

One also has to wonder if Antetokounmpo will even be close to 100% when he returns. We’ve already seen examples this postseason of stars like James Harden, who looked almost a shell of themselves when they tried to return from an injury — perhaps ahead of schedule. That’s going to put a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton for the Bucks to find this success.

With Antetokounmpo limited, the Bucks still have enough talent to back their way into a couple of wins in this series.

It’s normal to expect even a shorthanded team to be competitive in the NBA Finals, but this series doesn’t have the feel of a seven-game nailbiter. If anything, a six-game series is much more plausible, and those odds are available at +200 over at FanDuel Sportsbook.