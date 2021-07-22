NBA 2022 Future Championship Odds: Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will look to return to the promised land after winning three titles in four seasons and making five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019. With the return of Klay Thompson for the upcoming season, the Splash Brothers are back and should be better than last season.

Where Is The Value On Golden State?

It’s a similar team that made back-to-back finals at the beginning of their run and now have James Wiseman, their number two overall pick, and certainly are the kind of team where it wouldn’t be surprising to see them add a big piece in the offseason. Damian Lillard’s name has even been thrown out there. All of this in mind and Thompson returning to the backcourt is enough to make their price of +1300 over on the FanDuel Sportsbook an intriguing one to win next year’s title.

Will the +1300 Number Get Better?

Golden State has also slowly developed into a public bettors’ side. People love backing them, and that may naturally make this number shorter before the opening tip-off of next season. The only concern would be, to make that blockbuster move, would they be willing to trade Wiseman? He’s an attractive chess piece in plenty of trades because of the potential he has shown and obviously his age. Based on the franchise’s transactions over the past few years, it’s hard to say that the roster you see today is the same one we will have on opening night. With free agency and the idea of the Splash Brothers being back together, that number suddenly becomes attractive enough to make a splash on before it possibly starts to dip.