NBA Betting Guide for Friday, November 12: Fade The Pelicans At Home

Thursday was a sweat-free night for us as I passed on the NBA, given there were only three games on the card. We did, however, cash our best bet on Wednesday night as the Pistons not only covered the spread as a three-point underdog, but they also won outright to notch their second victory of the season. Tonight, I’ll be looking to fade not just a dog but a dog with fleas when the Pelicans host the Nets on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Nets -375 | Pelicans +300

Spread: Nets -3

Total: 214.5

NBA Championship Odds: Nets +260| Pelicans +24000

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, News, Analysis, and Picks

The New Orleans Pelicans are in complete disarray as they’ve managed just one win in twelve games this season. Their star player, Zion Williamson, is still recovering from foot surgery, and his conditioning could also use some work after pre-game footage emerged of Willamson in workout clothes.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Williamson is still weeks away from returning to the court as he’s not expected back until at least December.

The Pelicans brass is now looking for someone to blame regarding how the team is handling the burgeoning star. As a result, they’re taking a hard look at executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anyone’s taking much responsibility in New Orleans. Sure these are young men, but they also have to be professionals as well. And if someone can’t get to Williamson to stress the importance of his conditioning at this stage in his career, then he’ll never fully be able to reach his potential.

Lastly, Griffin recently got into a shouting match with Alvin Gentry, an associate head coach with the Sacramento Kings. Gentry was the head coach in New Orleans and worked for Griffin for just one season before being fired after a 30-42 campaign. Reports later surfaced that Griffin stated he gave Gentry “all the answers to the test,” but the former head coach failed.

A year later, Griffin fired Gentry’s replacement, Stan Van Gundy, after one season when he finished 31-41.

When Griffin and Gentry crossed paths in Sacramento, Gentry quipped that Griffin must’ve also given Van Gundy the answers to the test since he fired him after one year as well.

The reality is that the Pelicans are a shambolically-run organization that’s lost eight straight games and failed to cover the spread in their past five outings. In contrast, the Nets are 6-1 in their previous seven games and 6-0 ATS in their previous six meetings with the Pelicans.

This matchup has a double-digit margin written all over it as it’s a game that you don’t have to think too hard to assess analytically. This is one dog that the Nets should put to sleep. Lay the 8.5 points with Brooklyn on the road.

Pick: Nets -8.5