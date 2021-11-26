NBA Betting Guide for Friday, November 26: Back The Streaking Hawks In Memphis

After not having any games on Thanksgiving Thursday, the NBA is back with a loaded 12-game slate on Friday. That gives us plenty of options to choose from, particularly with our three-game winning streak on the line. As a result, I’m targeting a game in which I think the wrong team is favored. Let’s head to Memphis and take a look at the matchup.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Hawks -102 | Grizzlies -116

Spread: Hawks +1 (-110) | Grizzlies -1 (-110)

Total: 226.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Hawks +4200 | Grizzlies +8000

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, News, Analysis, and Picks

After last season, the Atlanta Hawks showed an ability to rebound from a poor start. It doesn’t seem they plan to wait too long to begin their bounce-back effort this time around. Atlanta started the season 4-9, but now, the team’s rattled off six straight wins. What’s even more impressive is that all six of those W’s were by double-digit points. That’s too good to ignore, and I’m surprised that the Hawks are a one-point underdog in this matchup.

As for the Grizzlies, they’ve had stretches where they’ve looked impressive with wins over the Jazz, Clippers, and Bucks in their past ten games. However, Memphis often struggles to perform well in back-to-back performances. While the Grizzlies can undoubtedly look to the Hawks as a measuring stick for some inspiration, consistency and maturity are two things that still plague the franchise. Some of that lack of maturity shows up on defense as the Grizzlies are last in the league in guarding the three-point shot. Memphis is allowing opponents to make 14.6 three-pointers per game, and that number’s ballooned to 17 per over its previous three outings. That’s not good enough to get the job done in the NBA.

In terms of defensive efficiency, the Grizzlies are also dead last in the league as they’re allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis can surprise some teams as an underdog, but it’ll find things difficult as the season continues to unfold if it’s unable to shore things up defensively. Given the run that the Hawks are currently on, I think the Grizzlies will be in a tough spot on Friday night.

It was only a matter of time before Atlanta turned things around. The fact that it’s happening this early in the season should be a promising sign for Hawks fans the rest of the way.

Pick: Hawks +1

