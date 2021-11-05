NBA Betting Guide for Friday, November 5: Pacers Are Undervalued On The Road

It feels great to get the monkey off our backs as the Utah Jazz put us right back in the winner’s circle on Thursday night. Utah produced a 116-98 win over the Hawks on the road in Atlanta. Although you might think it was a comfortable win for the Jazz, Utah didn’t create much separation on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter when it outscored Atlanta 41-24. We’ll try to keep it going with another winner on Friday night. This time, I’ll be looking to target an underdog on the road that might just be starting to turn the corner.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Pacers +168 | Trail Blazers -200

Spread: Trail Blazers -5

Total: 223.5

NBA Championship Odds: Pacers +13000 | Trail Blazers +8000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, News, Analysis, and Picks

I must admit that I was surprised to see the Pacers get off to a 1-6 start this season. They were one of the teams I expected to take the next step this year following their appearance in the playoff-play-in game where they routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117. I like their nucleus of young players with Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, and Myles Turner. The Pacers are unlikely to attract any quality veterans to their team because, as a smaller-market team, they lack the finances to compete with some of the more prominent teams in the league. Thus, they’ll need to focus on building through the draft and cultivating the players they already have on the squad.

Perhaps I need to be patient with the team, judging by their performance over the past two games. Indiana defeated both the Spurs and Knicks at home by double digits for its first two-game winning streak. That momentum could benefit the team as it heads out on the road for a four-game trip. Their first game will be against a Portland Trail Blazers team that looks a complete shell of itself. Portland’s lost three straight games, and it’s not as if they were up against the NBA’s best. Two of those losses were against the Hornets and the Cavaliers.

Damian Lillard’s averaging just 19.5 points, whereas last season, he averaged 28.8 points per game. Dame Time looks more like daylight savings as Lillard’s three-point shooting is a woeful 23.4% from beyond the arc.

These teams are relatively similar from an offensive efficiency standpoint as both teams are in the top ten in terms of points for possession. Defensively, Indiana is 20th in allowing 1.058 allowed points per possession) while Portland is 24th (1.068 allowed points per possession).

As a result, this point spread is a bit inflated, with Portland as a five-point favorite. Indiana comes into the game on a 4-1 ATS run after a straight-up win. Furthermore, note that three of their losses this season have been by fewer than five points.

With a few wins finally under their belt, I expect that we’ll see a much more relaxed team take the court on Friday night.

The Bet: Pacers +5