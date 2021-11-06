NBA Betting Guide for Friday, November 6: Mavericks Are Overvalued vs. Celtics

NBA Betting Guide for Saturday, November 6: Mavericks Are Overvalued vs. Celtics

We cashed another ticket on Friday night as the Pacers squeaked by with a cover as five-point underdogs. That gives us back-to-back wins, which almost nullifies our three-game slide. Thus far this season, underdogs are 63-69 (47.7%) against the spread, but on the road, they’re 47-43 (52.2%). As a result, I’m going back on the highway to find another team that could be barking on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Celtics +138 | Mavericks -164

Spread: Mavericks -4

Total: 210.5

NBA Championship Odds: Celtics +6500 | Mavericks +4200

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks, News, Analysis and Picks

The Dallas Mavericks should not be laying this many points at home when they’ve yet to put together a signature victory on the campaign. They’ll face a Celtics team that seems a bit undervalued in this spot, given some of the rumored infighting that’s going on with the team. I think it’s a good thing that the Celtics are trying to work through their grievances. While they could’ve kept it inside the locker room, I must concede that we’re living in strange times. Players are much more public nowadays and less reserved regarding their true thoughts or feelings.

Whatever they did seems to have worked as Boston went on the road to defeat the Miami Heat (95-78) by double-digits. Boston now carries a two-game winning streak into this matchup. Despite its 4-5 record, Boston (21st) ranks ahead of Dallas (24th) in offensive efficiency. The Celtics are also 12th in defensive efficiency, while the Mavericks are ranked 16th.

Dallas will need to find a way to get Luka Doncic going. He’s averaging 23.9 points compared to 27.7 last season. Doncic is also the only Mavericks player averaging over 20 points. That’s not sustainable to win in the Association, and at some point, they’ll need to get Doncic some help, or it’s going to be another early playoff exit for Dallas.

In contrast, the Celtics have two players averaging over 20 points per game in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Here are some key trends to keep in mind for this game:

Dallas is on an 0-9 ATS run after scoring at least 100 points in its previous game.

Dallas is on an 0-6 ATS run when facing a team with a losing record.

Boston is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 away games against Dallas.

I’ll gladly take the better team in this spot that’s undervalued based on their losing record.

The Bet: Celtics +4