NBA Betting Guide For October 22: Heat vs. Pacers

NBA Betting Guide: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Yesterday was a bit of a disappointing day as we went 1-1 on our posted plays. That take’s us to 4-2 ATS on the season, but hopefully, we can improve on that mark for Saturday. I’ve scoured through the eight-game slate today and identified a situational spot that you might want to consider adding to your portfolio.

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Heat -188 | Pacers +158

Spread: Heat -4

Total: 223.5

NBA Championship Odds: Heat +1600 | Pacers +10000

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, News, Analysis and Picks

The Miami Heat pounded the Milwaukee Bucks in their season opener on Thursday night, 137-95. This team looks loaded with the acquisition of Kyle Lowry to play the point guard position. Miami also has the right mix of veterans with young players like Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. Both players look much more energized coming into the season, and I think we can expect them to provide solid contributions this season.

As for the Pacers, they’re still trying to find their way with new head coach Rick Carlisle. Carlisle’s departure from the Mavericks was a bit of a surprise, but there might’ve been some disagreements between him and the team behind the scenes. This is an entirely different challenge for him as he’ll now need to work with a relatively young team.

While the Pacers have plenty of offensive firepowers, they can be a liability defensively. Indiana has allowed at least 123 points in both of their games this season.

The Pacers are also in an awful spot after losing in overtime to the Wizards on Friday night. Not only will this game be a quick turnaround for them, but it will also be their third game in four days in the early season. Meanwhile, the Heat have just one game under their belt and come into the matchup with one day’s rest.

Fading a team like the Pacers in this spot is one of my favorite NBA angles. The Heat are on a 7-0-1 ATS run dating back to last season, and they’re also 4-1 in their previous five road games against the Pacers.

I have no problem backing the better team that’s relatively rested and laying the points on the road.

The Bet: Heat -4

